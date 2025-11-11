Penserra Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust $KREF

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,717 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 80,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 6.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 15.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 287,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,857 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Trading Up 2.3%

KREF opened at $8.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.93 and a 200 day moving average of $9.09. The company has a current ratio of 423.43, a quick ratio of 423.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 12 month low of $7.78 and a 12 month high of $12.06. The firm has a market cap of $527.19 million, a P/E ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 0.90.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Dividend Announcement

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust ( NYSE:KREF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.04). KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 0.12%.The company had revenue of $31.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.90 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -285.71%.

Insider Activity at KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

In other news, CEO Matthew A. Salem acquired 32,000 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.84 per share, with a total value of $250,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 561,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,404,708. This trade represents a 6.04% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christen E.J. Lee acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.80 per share, with a total value of $78,000.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 229,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,787,237.40. The trade was a 4.56% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 55,000 shares of company stock worth $431,710. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on KREF shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $9.50 to $8.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target (down from $9.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.94.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring transitional senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans.

