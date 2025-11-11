Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Acquires Shares of 1,707 IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,707 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in IQVIA by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,594,831 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $810,069,000 after purchasing an additional 312,807 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 45.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,545,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $448,686,000 after buying an additional 798,534 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 41.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,060,460 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $326,274,000 after buying an additional 606,391 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in IQVIA by 26.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,438,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $253,695,000 after buying an additional 304,258 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in IQVIA by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,428,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $251,852,000 after acquiring an additional 40,699 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.70, for a total value of $878,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 27,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,955,627.60. This trade represents a 12.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA stock opened at $213.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.34. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.65 and a 1-year high of $225.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.02. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. IQVIA has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.850-11.950 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on IQV. Barclays lifted their target price on IQVIA from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Cowen downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. HSBC upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $195.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $258.00 price objective on IQVIA and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.94.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

