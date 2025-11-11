NiSource, Inc $NI Shares Sold by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,954 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in NiSource by 90.7% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in NiSource by 2,668.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NI opened at $43.73 on Tuesday. NiSource, Inc has a 52 week low of $35.36 and a 52 week high of $44.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.09. The firm has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). NiSource had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $983.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. NiSource has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.07 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.870-1.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NiSource, Inc will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NI shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of NiSource to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NiSource from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on NiSource from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on NiSource from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.78.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

