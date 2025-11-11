Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in argenex SE $ARGX

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in argenex SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of argenex in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in argenex by 102.7% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in argenex in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of argenex by 550.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new stake in shares of argenex during the first quarter worth about $76,000. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of argenex from $800.00 to $1,146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $882.00 price target on shares of argenex in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of argenex from $880.00 to $887.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of argenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on argenex from $775.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, argenex currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $869.68.

argenex Stock Up 1.8%

ARGX opened at $869.83 on Tuesday. argenex SE has a twelve month low of $510.05 and a twelve month high of $872.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $786.01 and a 200-day moving average of $665.28. The stock has a market cap of $53.56 billion, a PE ratio of 37.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.45.

argenex (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.03. argenex had a net margin of 41.58% and a return on equity of 29.78%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that argenex SE will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About argenex

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

