Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF $VDC Shares Sold by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 24.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VDC. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $208.53 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $214.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.17. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $202.96 and a twelve month high of $226.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 0.56.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.