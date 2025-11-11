Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX Shares Sold by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,185 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.3% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 18,578 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,255,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.1% in the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,371 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 28.8% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 7,130 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BDX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $196.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Argus raised their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $224.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 217 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total value of $38,317.86. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 35,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,324,389.28. The trade was a 0.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total transaction of $171,937.50. Following the sale, the director owned 22,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,167,375. This trade represents a 3.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 1,249 shares of company stock worth $231,358 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Up 2.1%

BDX opened at $181.62 on Tuesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $162.29 and a one year high of $251.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.99.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.51%. Analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 71.36%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.