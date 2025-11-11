Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Makes New Investment in JFrog Ltd. $FROG

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of JFrog by 1,974.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,151,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047,294 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in JFrog in the first quarter worth about $43,268,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 65.1% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,630,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,166,000 after buying an additional 1,037,482 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of JFrog in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,971,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of JFrog in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,095,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JFrog Price Performance

NASDAQ FROG opened at $64.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.43. JFrog Ltd. has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $65.50. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.89 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Activity

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $136.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.28 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 15.88%.The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. JFrog has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.180-0.200 EPS. Research analysts expect that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other JFrog news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 1,372 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total transaction of $65,773.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 29,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,977.58. The trade was a 4.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Tali Notman sold 13,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total transaction of $656,747.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive directly owned 658,842 shares in the company, valued at $33,113,398.92. This trade represents a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 446,492 shares of company stock valued at $21,669,950. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on FROG shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on JFrog from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on JFrog from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on JFrog from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on JFrog from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.69.

JFrog Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

