Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys 555 Shares of S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 555 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in S&P Global by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. S&T Bank PA boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 36.5% in the second quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 131 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 11.0% in the second quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 5.2% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SPGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $538.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $635.00 to $615.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on S&P Global from $615.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on S&P Global from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $612.38.
S&P Global Trading Down 0.6%
Shares of SPGI stock opened at $493.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $149.41 billion, a PE ratio of 37.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $500.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $516.93. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $427.14 and a 1 year high of $579.05.
S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter. S&P Global had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 27.30%. Research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current year.
S&P Global Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.93%.
About S&P Global
S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.
