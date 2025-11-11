Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Brookfield Renewable Corporation (NYSE:BEPC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $45.10 and last traded at $44.20, with a volume of 850513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.43.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BEPC shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Brookfield Renewable in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Brookfield Renewable from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.66 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a $0.373 dividend. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is -392.11%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BEPC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,250,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 177.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,987,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,946 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in Brookfield Renewable by 24.2% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,855,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,574,000 after purchasing an additional 945,297 shares during the period. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the first quarter worth about $25,186,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,599,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,652,000 after purchasing an additional 843,210 shares during the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

