Abingdon Health (LON:ABDX) Trading Up 20% – What’s Next?

Abingdon Health Plc (LON:ABDX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 20% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 8.49 and last traded at GBX 8.40. 514,093 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 255% from the average session volume of 144,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.

Abingdon Health Stock Down 10.4%

The company has a market capitalization of £18.67 million, a PE ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6.11 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 6.27.

About Abingdon Health

Abingdon Health is a world leading contract developer and manufacturer (CDMO) of high-quality rapid tests across all industry sectors, including healthcare, infectious disease, animal health, environmental and self-testing. Abingdon is the partner of choice for a growing global customer base and takes projects from initial concept through to routine and large-scale manufacturing and regulatory approval.

