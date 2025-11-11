Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Acquired by Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,074 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,020 shares during the period. Oracle makes up approximately 13.7% of Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $24,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at about $732,692,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,925,413 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $22,498,982,000 after buying an additional 3,513,464 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at about $731,512,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,638,951 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $648,572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 840.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,119,473 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $463,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894,157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, Director William G. Parrett sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $3,519,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,435,784. This represents a 39.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stuart Levey sold 19,758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $5,927,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 18,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,528,700. The trade was a 51.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 204,254 shares of company stock valued at $60,227,807. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $241.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $687.10 billion, a PE ratio of 55.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.51. Oracle Corporation has a 12 month low of $118.86 and a 12 month high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, October 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Redburn Partners set a $175.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.69.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

