Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. $ARE Shares Purchased by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 46.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,994 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 721,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,415,000 after buying an additional 235,093 shares during the period. Washburn Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $949,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 406,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,511,000 after acquiring an additional 39,117 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter worth about $359,000. Finally, American Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter worth about $569,000. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Down 2.4%

NYSE:ARE opened at $54.25 on Tuesday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.94 and a 1 year high of $114.69. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.43.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $751.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.90 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 13.43%.Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.980-9.040 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.7%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently -213.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $95.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $79.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $81.71.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

