Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $71.14 and last traded at $71.64, with a volume of 651935 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on EEFT shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $134.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 17th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.60.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide Stock Down 0.9%

The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.20.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.04. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 27.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Euronet Worldwide has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.640-9.990 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 20.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,342,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,126,000 after purchasing an additional 227,597 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 131.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,308,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,632,000 after buying an additional 744,040 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,217,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,443,000 after acquiring an additional 46,205 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,105,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,061,000 after acquiring an additional 72,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,079,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,818,000 after acquiring an additional 181,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.