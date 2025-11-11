Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $78.55 and last traded at $77.00, with a volume of 1071676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.08.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SPHR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Sphere Entertainment in a research report on Monday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Sphere Entertainment from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Sphere Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Sphere Entertainment from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.88.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.89 and a beta of 1.79.

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $262.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.34 million. Sphere Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 17.20% and a negative net margin of 13.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sphere Entertainment Co. will post -11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPHR. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sphere Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Sphere Entertainment by 95.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Sphere Entertainment by 915.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment by 80.1% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Sphere Entertainment by 190.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

