Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $68.96 and last traded at $68.50, with a volume of 38803 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $69.18.

Invesco MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.99 and a 200-day moving average of $63.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Trading of Invesco MSCI USA ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 110.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter worth about $274,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $494,000.

Invesco MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (PBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of mid and large-cap US stocks. PBUS was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

