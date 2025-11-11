Vestas Wind Systems AS (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Vestas Wind Systems AS (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.0270 and last traded at $7.98, with a volume of 230407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on VWDRY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems AS in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Vestas Wind Systems AS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Fearnley Fonds downgraded Vestas Wind Systems AS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vestas Wind Systems AS has an average rating of “Hold”.

Vestas Wind Systems AS Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.28.

Vestas Wind Systems AS (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. Vestas Wind Systems AS had a return on equity of 23.25% and a net margin of 4.08%.The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vestas Wind Systems AS will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vestas Wind Systems AS

Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the design, manufacture, installation, and services of wind turbines the United States, Denmark, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment offers onshore and offshore wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc.

