Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Advanced Info Service Public Co. (OTCMKTS:AVIFY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.88 and last traded at $10.88, with a volume of 4010 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.26.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.16. The company has a market capitalization of $32.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 0.26.

Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Advanced Info Service Public had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 42.28%.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.149 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 292.0%. Advanced Info Service Public’s dividend payout ratio is 67.44%.

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited, together its subsidiaries, provides communication products and services primarily in Thailand. It is involved in the operation of cellular telephone networks, networks, and telecommunication and internet services. The company also distributes handsets; cash cards and electronic payment services; and internet equipment.

