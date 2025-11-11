Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. Has $4.55 Million Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 785 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Booking makes up 2.5% of Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $4,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Booking by 400.0% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 5 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Hsbc Global Res raised Booking to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $6,250.00 to $6,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Booking from $6,700.00 to $6,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Booking from $6,200.00 to $6,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush set a $6,000.00 price objective on shares of Booking and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6,121.23.

Booking Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $4,958.40 on Tuesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $4,096.23 and a 52 week high of $5,839.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5,298.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5,413.19. The firm has a market cap of $159.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.34.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $99.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $95.56 by $3.94. Booking had a net margin of 19.37% and a negative return on equity of 134.86%. The firm had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $83.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Booking has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $9.60 per share. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.96%.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,570,000. This represents a 11.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry Quinlan sold 64 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,511.80, for a total value of $352,755.20. Following the sale, the director directly owned 131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,045.80. This trade represents a 32.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,437 shares of company stock worth $18,460,963. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

