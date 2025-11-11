Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp (NYSE:SBS) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Shares of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp (NYSE:SBS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.08 and last traded at $25.77, with a volume of 1046048 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.69.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SBS shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.84.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp by 5.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,446,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,838,000 after buying an additional 69,612 shares in the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp in the 1st quarter worth $222,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp in the first quarter valued at about $3,536,000. Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in shares of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp during the second quarter valued at about $747,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp by 159.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,280,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,862,000 after purchasing an additional 787,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

