Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT Shares Acquired by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,125,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,322,550,000 after acquiring an additional 359,822 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $773,405,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $454,530,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 623,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $338,123,000 after purchasing an additional 50,870 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 261,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,030,000 after buying an additional 35,751 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $780.37 on Tuesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $451.00 and a 12-month high of $806.99. The company has a market cap of $115.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $748.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $682.56.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

