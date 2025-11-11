Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $76.62 and last traded at $76.06, with a volume of 2614154 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Ventas from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Ventas from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Friday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ventas from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Ventas from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.08.

Ventas Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $35.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.91 and its 200 day moving average is $67.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Ventas had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 2.10%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Ventas has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.450-3.480 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Ventas’s payout ratio is 369.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 19,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.29, for a total transaction of $1,449,332.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,145,695 shares in the company, valued at $86,259,376.55. This trade represents a 1.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 870 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.28, for a total value of $65,493.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 111,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,408,324.32. This represents a 0.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 618,987 shares of company stock worth $45,209,845 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ventas

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ventas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 1,334.6% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in Ventas by 1,557.7% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in Ventas by 76.1% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its position in Ventas by 65.5% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

About Ventas

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

