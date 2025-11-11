Davidson Capital Management Inc. Has $29 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Davidson Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 27.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,222 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises about 7.0% of Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $29,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 930.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 3,000.0% during the first quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $623.23 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $402.39 and a 12 month high of $637.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $602.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $561.85.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.694 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.