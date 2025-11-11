Avalon Capital Management Raises Stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF $SHV

Avalon Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 33.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,068 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises 1.5% of Avalon Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Avalon Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,126,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,854,000 after purchasing an additional 218,182 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,831,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,357,000 after buying an additional 82,835 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,782,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,853,000 after buying an additional 248,584 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,518,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,118,000 after buying an additional 242,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 26.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,416,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,417,000 after acquiring an additional 292,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.24 on Tuesday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.91 and a 12 month high of $110.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.28.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3705 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.