US Foods Holding Corp. $USFD is Boston Partners’ 5th Largest Position

Boston Partners cut its position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,200,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,256,401 shares during the quarter. US Foods makes up about 1.3% of Boston Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Boston Partners owned 6.57% of US Foods worth $1,173,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of USFD. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in US Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in US Foods by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in US Foods by 1,474.0% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of US Foods stock opened at $72.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $57.36 and a 12-month high of $85.11. The company has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.86.

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.02. US Foods had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $10.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

USFD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on US Foods from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of US Foods from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of US Foods in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of US Foods in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

