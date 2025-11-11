Fagan Associates Inc. Has $26.32 Million Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Fagan Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 193,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,751 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies makes up approximately 4.1% of Fagan Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $26,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 4.2% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 537,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,204,000 after acquiring an additional 21,809 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 938,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,923,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Presilium Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. New Century Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 11,668,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Bank of America raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.45.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 36,048 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.35, for a total value of $5,708,200.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 307,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,687,874.50. The trade was a 10.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.20, for a total value of $56,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 702,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,261,243.20. This trade represents a 34.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,527,750 shares of company stock valued at $234,463,896. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

PLTR opened at $193.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $178.47 and a 200-day moving average of $155.08. The company has a market capitalization of $459.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 460.99, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 2.63. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.53 and a fifty-two week high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 28.11% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies’s revenue was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

