Boston Partners Has $919.73 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Boston Partners trimmed its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,941,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,404,026 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises about 1.0% of Boston Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.28% of AbbVie worth $919,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 82.9% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 480.6% during the second quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $218.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $385.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $223.40 and its 200 day moving average is $202.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.74. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.81 and a fifty-two week high of $244.81.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 699.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. AbbVie has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.320-3.360 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 16th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 524.24%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABBV. Guggenheim raised their price objective on AbbVie from $227.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.57.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

