Avalon Capital Management Invests $3.60 Million in TCW Compounders ETF $GRW

Avalon Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of TCW Compounders ETF (NYSEARCA:GRW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 102,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,599,000. Avalon Capital Management owned 2.46% of TCW Compounders ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in TCW Compounders ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 768,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,471,000 after acquiring an additional 68,792 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of TCW Compounders ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $497,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TCW Compounders ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,976,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of TCW Compounders ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in TCW Compounders ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $634,000.

Shares of GRW stock opened at $31.33 on Tuesday. TCW Compounders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.35 and a fifty-two week high of $39.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.29. The company has a market cap of $123.44 million, a P/E ratio of 42.06 and a beta of 0.74.

The TCW Compounders ETF (GRW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of global equity securities of companies benefiting from economic transformation. It emphasizes large-cap companies and seeks long-term growth of capital. GRW was launched on May 6, 2024 and is issued by TCW.

