Boston Partners Sells 263,625 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. $AN

Boston Partners reduced its stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,700,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263,625 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 4.51% of AutoNation worth $337,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 873.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 4,384 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,551,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,251,000. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Trading Down 0.4%

AN opened at $193.08 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.20. AutoNation, Inc. has a one year low of $148.33 and a one year high of $228.92.

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.16. AutoNation had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 2.38%.The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 18.15 EPS for the current year.

AutoNation declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, October 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 13.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on AN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AutoNation from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoNation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.75.

AutoNation Profile



AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

