Invesco QQQ $QQQ Shares Sold by Cascade Financial Partners LLC

Cascade Financial Partners LLC trimmed its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 930.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 3,000.0% during the first quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $623.23 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $402.39 and a 52 week high of $637.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $602.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $561.85.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a $0.694 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

