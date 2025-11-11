NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA is Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s 4th Largest Position

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,309,696 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 199,041 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 2.8% of Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $206,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 267,959.7% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 382,373,765 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $64,976,521,000 after acquiring an additional 382,231,120 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 206,794,926 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $22,412,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,896,735 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,995,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $20,374,921,000 after purchasing an additional 103,889,872 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,089,414,000. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 135,770,043 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $13,826,199,000 after buying an additional 18,733,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total transaction of $44,052,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,183,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,765,768.80. This represents a 3.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total value of $61,736,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,399,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,251,251.17. The trade was a 4.52% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,401,577 shares of company stock valued at $610,228,687. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $199.05 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.05. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $212.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 56.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on NVIDIA from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Phillip Securities raised shares of NVIDIA from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.00.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

