Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 164 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,937 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,137,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,159,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,515 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 8,636,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,147,608,000 after acquiring an additional 524,633 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,516,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,371,812,000 after purchasing an additional 52,317 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 20.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,157,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,282,550,000 after acquiring an additional 889,008 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,108,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,270,022,000 after purchasing an additional 24,790 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on IBM. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $310.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on International Business Machines from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.00.

International Business Machines Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $309.37 on Tuesday. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1 year low of $204.07 and a 1 year high of $319.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.75. The company has a market cap of $289.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.01, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.20. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.76% and a net margin of 12.09%.The firm had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.38%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

