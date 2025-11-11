Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 26.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 190,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,387,000 after acquiring an additional 40,275 shares during the period. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth $79,605,000. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in Charles Schwab by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 39,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 1,181,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,493,000 after buying an additional 68,858 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Charles Schwab news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 50,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $4,851,552.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 6,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.81, for a total value of $594,800.64. Following the sale, the insider owned 11,923 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,265.63. The trade was a 34.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,866 shares of company stock worth $6,370,897. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $95.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.02. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 52 week low of $65.88 and a 52 week high of $99.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.02 and a 200 day moving average of $92.08.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, July 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.29%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, October 17th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.45.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

