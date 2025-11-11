Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 10,575 Shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. $RSI

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,575 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rush Street Interactive were worth $2,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 94.7% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 431.3% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 7,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Rush Street Interactive by 11.1% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. 24.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rush Street Interactive

In other news, COO Mattias Stetz sold 30,000 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total transaction of $512,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 194,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,329,234.54. The trade was a 13.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 136,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $2,855,089.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 880,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,389,705.04. The trade was a 13.44% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 632,848 shares of company stock valued at $12,629,707 over the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rush Street Interactive Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:RSI opened at $17.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 69.52 and a beta of 1.86. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.54 and a 1-year high of $22.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.68 and its 200-day moving average is $16.75.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Rush Street Interactive had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 2.83%.The firm had revenue of $277.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Rush Street Interactive’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Rush Street Interactive has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on RSI shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Rush Street Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

