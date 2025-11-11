Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 80,200 Shares of Farmland Partners Inc. $FPI

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Free Report) by 56.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 80,200 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Farmland Partners were worth $2,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FPI. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 4.3% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 26,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Farmland Partners by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC increased its stake in Farmland Partners by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 12,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Farmland Partners by 4.3% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. 58.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Farmland Partners alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FPI shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Farmland Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Farmland Partners Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of FPI stock opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.80. Farmland Partners Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $12.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.99 million, a PE ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.88.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Farmland Partners had a net margin of 130.10% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $5.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.59 million. Farmland Partners has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.320-0.360 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Farmland Partners Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Farmland Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 171,100 acres in 16 states, including Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Farmland Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmland Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.