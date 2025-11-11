Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Boosts Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 689 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 108 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 360.0% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 85.1% during the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 110.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 450.0% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $261.00 to $256.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.83.

In other news, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 5,674 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.37, for a total transaction of $1,465,991.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 143,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,020,545.45. The trade was a 3.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 140,496 shares of company stock worth $36,568,710. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BR opened at $223.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 0.96. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.33 and a 52-week high of $271.91.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

