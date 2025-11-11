Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Increases Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. $MANH

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 518.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 662 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MANH. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 17.9% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 23,530 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,931 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,959,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 180.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,565 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

Shares of MANH stock opened at $176.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 50.27 and a beta of 1.08. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.81 and a 52-week high of $312.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $275.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.66 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 78.80% and a net margin of 20.25%.The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. Manhattan Associates has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.950-4.970 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MANH has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson set a $250.00 price target on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $200.00 target price on Manhattan Associates and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Manhattan Associates from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Zacks Research cut Manhattan Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.83.

Manhattan Associates Profile

(Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

Featured Stories

