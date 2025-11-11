Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Takes Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLH

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TLH. Keystone Financial Services increased its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 62,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after buying an additional 18,460 shares during the period. One Wealth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Capital Management LLC now owns 34,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after acquiring an additional 5,951 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 31.2% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 46.8% in the second quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 110,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,181,000 after purchasing an additional 35,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 6,534 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TLH opened at $103.11 on Tuesday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $96.74 and a 1-year high of $106.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.28.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

