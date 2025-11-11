Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Raises Stock Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. $GWW

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 0.9% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 29 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 30 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jonny M. Leroy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $992.86, for a total value of $496,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 1,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,758,355.06. The trade was a 22.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GWW stock opened at $950.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.17. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $893.99 and a 12 month high of $1,227.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $972.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,014.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $10.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.95 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 49.63% and a net margin of 10.99%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.87 EPS. W.W. Grainger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 39.000-39.750 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 40.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $2.26 per share. This represents a $9.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 25.35%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GWW shares. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $1,006.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $1,035.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $963.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,061.57.

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

