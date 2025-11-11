Savant Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. $CCK

Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,810 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $2,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Crown by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 47.6% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Crown by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Crown by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Crown by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crown alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total transaction of $3,720,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 462,056 shares in the company, valued at $46,464,351.36. This trade represents a 7.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crown Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $99.13 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.98. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.98 and a 12-month high of $109.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.78.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.26. Crown had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 27.35%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Crown has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.650-1.75 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 6th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 6th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Crown’s payout ratio is presently 12.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCK has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Crown from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Baird R W lowered Crown from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Crown in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Crown in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CCK

About Crown

(Free Report)

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.