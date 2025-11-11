Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. $PAGS

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) by 511.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 214,211 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $2,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 2.3% in the second quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 395,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,813,000 after buying an additional 8,787 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the second quarter worth approximately $953,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at $496,000. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 275,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 4th. Zacks Research downgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Bank of America raised PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

PagSeguro Digital Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of NYSE:PAGS opened at $9.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.14. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.59. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $11.16.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $930.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.10 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 11.04%. As a group, research analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PagSeguro Digital Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 6th. PagSeguro Digital’s payout ratio is 11.29%.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

