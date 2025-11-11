Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $2.41 Million Stock Position in CarGurus, Inc. $CARG

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 72,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,311 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $2,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CARG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CarGurus by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 12,423 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of CarGurus during the first quarter valued at $4,774,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 83.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 173,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after purchasing an additional 59,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 69,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 8,547 shares during the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CarGurus alerts:

Insider Activity at CarGurus

In related news, insider Ismail Elshareef sold 1,228 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total value of $42,955.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 95,907 shares in the company, valued at $3,354,826.86. This trade represents a 1.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total transaction of $360,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 441,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,940,901.68. The trade was a 2.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 41,226 shares of company stock worth $1,471,482 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CarGurus from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, September 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on CarGurus from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CarGurus in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on CarGurus from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.22.

View Our Latest Research Report on CARG

CarGurus Stock Performance

NASDAQ CARG opened at $35.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.50. CarGurus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.65 and a 52 week high of $41.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.82 and a 200-day moving average of $33.43.

CarGurus Profile

(Free Report)

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.