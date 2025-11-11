American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) CFO Brian Hertzman Sells 1,777 Shares of Stock

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) CFO Brian Hertzman sold 1,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.51, for a total value of $253,240.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,610,363. This represents a 13.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

American Financial Group Price Performance

NYSE AFG opened at $142.39 on Tuesday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $114.73 and a one year high of $150.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $138.74 and a 200 day moving average of $130.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.78.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.34. American Financial Group had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

American Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 36.97%.

AFG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on American Financial Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on American Financial Group from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on American Financial Group from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Weiss Ratings upgraded American Financial Group from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Financial Group

Institutional Trading of American Financial Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 395.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,520,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $331,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012,027 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $106,707,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American Financial Group by 240.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 585,841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,821,000 after acquiring an additional 413,516 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 64,631.3% in the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 388,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,018,000 after acquiring an additional 387,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $30,442,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.