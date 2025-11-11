ROBEX Resources (ASX:RXR) Insider James (Jim) Askew Purchases 59,884 Shares of Stock

ROBEX Resources Inc (ASX:RXR – Get Free Report) insider James (Jim) Askew purchased 59,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.55 per share, for a total transaction of A$152,704.20.
ROBEX Resources Stock Performance
