Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 23,332 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. $AWK

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 369,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,332 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $51,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 33.4% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 9,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in American Water Works by 2.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in American Water Works by 28.4% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 11,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in American Water Works by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 144.4% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 8,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on AWK. Argus increased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Cowen began coverage on American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on American Water Works from $156.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Mizuho set a $145.00 price objective on American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.00.

American Water Works Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $128.75 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.54 and a 200-day moving average of $140.73. The company has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.35. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.74 and a 52-week high of $155.50.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 21.93%.American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. American Water Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.700-5.750 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 6.020-6.120 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.8275 per share. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 58.17%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

