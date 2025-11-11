Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 11,186 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. $ESS

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,186 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $52,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aviva PLC grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 1,878.8% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 47,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,594,000 after buying an additional 45,542 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 10.9% in the second quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 18,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 64.4% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 0.5% in the second quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 61,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,310,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on ESS. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $279.00 to $271.00 and set a “cautious” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $298.00 to $297.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. BNP Paribas lowered Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $306.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $301.50 to $305.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $292.53.

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of ESS opened at $260.34 on Tuesday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $243.25 and a 52-week high of $316.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.82.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.01. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 45.46%.The firm had revenue of $473.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.91 earnings per share. Essex Property Trust has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.930-4.030 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 15.890-15.990 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 15.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $2.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $10.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.12%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

