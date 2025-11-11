Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $199,000 Holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated $RBC

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 428.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its position in RBC Bearings by 7.4% in the second quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 633,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,667,000 after purchasing an additional 43,812 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 2.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 545,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $175,515,000 after purchasing an additional 10,531 shares during the period. Maren Capital LLC boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 4.2% during the first quarter. Maren Capital LLC now owns 420,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,448,000 after purchasing an additional 17,143 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in RBC Bearings by 11.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 260,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,958,000 after acquiring an additional 26,338 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in RBC Bearings by 2.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 211,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,253 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RBC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $503.00 target price on shares of RBC Bearings and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $471.00 price target (up from $455.00) on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $390.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on RBC Bearings from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RBC Bearings currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $459.17.

RBC Bearings Stock Performance

Shares of RBC Bearings stock opened at $440.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $391.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $382.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.53, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.73. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52 week low of $290.56 and a 52 week high of $442.64.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 15.20%.The business had revenue of $156.21 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at RBC Bearings

In related news, VP John J. Feeney sold 105 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.83, for a total transaction of $40,197.15. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 2,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,624.78. This trade represents a 3.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

