Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 33,825 Shares of Ameren Corporation $AEE

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 516,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,825 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $49,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameren by 5.7% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in Ameren by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 34,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 22,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 8,618 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 1st quarter valued at about $897,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameren by 5.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,825,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $283,636,000 after buying an additional 151,808 shares during the period. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameren Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:AEE opened at $104.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.53. Ameren Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $106.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.50.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. Ameren has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.450 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.900-5.100 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ameren Corporation will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 9th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is 54.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AEE shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Ameren to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Ameren from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ameren from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ameren in a research report on Monday, October 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays set a $113.00 price target on Ameren in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameren has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.50.

Insider Activity at Ameren

In other Ameren news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $659,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 198,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,183,821.12. This trade represents a 3.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gwendolyn G. Mizell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.79, for a total value of $101,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 9,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $929,240.91. This represents a 9.87% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

