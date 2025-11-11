Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Coterra Energy Inc. $CTRA

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,474,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,824 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $37,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 83,631,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,939,000 after purchasing an additional 11,102,350 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,337,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,668,559,000 after buying an additional 3,818,700 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 5,145.4% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,100,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,592,000 after buying an additional 3,040,963 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 165.3% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,213,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,934,000 after buying an additional 2,625,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,173,000. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Coterra Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.43.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

Coterra Energy stock opened at $26.42 on Tuesday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.33 and a fifty-two week high of $29.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.45.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 23.80%.The company had revenue of $558.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 40.55%.

Coterra Energy Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

