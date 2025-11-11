Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $39.29 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Pacific Land Corporation $TPL

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $39,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TPL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,466,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,267,588,000 after acquiring an additional 115,743 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 1,104.4% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 96,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,543,000 after purchasing an additional 88,142 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,518,000. CW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,919,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in Texas Pacific Land by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 90,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,573,000 after purchasing an additional 17,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Texas Pacific Land Stock Performance

Shares of TPL stock opened at $992.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $931.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,033.82. Texas Pacific Land Corporation has a 52-week low of $845.56 and a 52-week high of $1,769.14. The stock has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a PE ratio of 49.49 and a beta of 1.12.

Texas Pacific Land Announces Dividend

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.77 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $203.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.00 million. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 62.16% and a return on equity of 39.47%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Texas Pacific Land to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Texas Pacific Land

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Eric L. Oliver bought 100 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $881.27 per share, for a total transaction of $88,127.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 393,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,867,872. This represents a 0.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE:TPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.