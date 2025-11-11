Rathbones Group PLC Sells 2,048 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Rathbones Group PLC cut its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,636 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 2,048 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 10,950.0% in the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 221 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EOG opened at $106.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.79. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.52 and a 52 week high of $138.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.99 and a 200-day moving average of $115.58.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The energy exploration company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 25.25%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.64%.

Several research analysts have commented on EOG shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.76.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

